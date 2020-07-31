Sewage pouring out onto the street next to the SPCA in Station Hill

Watch as SPCA kennel manager Forbes Coutts explains the problems of sewage outside his offices in Station Hill.

The vets that regularly attend the SPCA clinic in order to sterilise animals are now saying that, while the sewage flows they are unable to carry out surgery (which has to be carried out in a sterile environment).

Worse, the neighbours are struggling with the smell as the sewage washes up into their gardens. One particular family has a young daughter who is currently suffering with a skin rash across her chest that they believe is a direct consequence of the sewage spill.

Ndlambe Municipality sends the honey sucker out regularly to pump sewage but, as Coutts stated, this does not fix the problem, just delays it for a little while.

