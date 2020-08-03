Can transcendental meditation help you during these stressful times?

During these times, when health is a major concern of people all around the world, it is important that we learn to control our anxiety as stress can cause a weakening of the immune system and lead to myriad health issues.

The Transcendental Meditation technique or TM has been researched for over 40 years and has proven to be a far deeper relaxation technique than ordinary rest. TM is a form of silent mantra meditation and was developed by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi who was an Indian guru, the leader and guru of a worldwide organisation. The meditation practice involves the use of a mantra and is practiced for 20 minutes twice per day while sitting with one’s eyes closed.

The only practicing TM teacher in the Eastern Cape is Marion Whitehead who lives in Bathurst.

“I read a recent piece about mental health supplied by SADG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group) with interest,” said Whitehead.

“I have started teaching Transcendental Meditation classes once more during stage 3 of lockdown. Just small courses and observing safety protocols. It’s a great stress buster and a big help for people dealing with anxiety in these uncertain times.

“Yet, more than that, it builds resilience as people grow and begin to realise their full potential. Also very pertinent right now are the many health benefits, including strengthening the immune system. Many of these benefits are well documented in scientific studies published in international peer-reviewed journals.”

Whitehead believes that TM could assist people over this stressful period. Contact her on (046) 625-0089 or 082-574-6687 if you would like to know more.

