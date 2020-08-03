Parents who choose to deregister their child from a school and apply for home schooling must comply with specified legal requirements.

This is according to an updated government gazette published for the education sector.

Parents who refrain from sending children back to school because of fears about Covid-19 infection will first need to apply for permission from the provincial education department.

The government gazette states that either full or partial exemption from school attendance must be accompanied by reasons for the application for exemption‚ which should include evidence of a medical condition in instances where the reason relates to a medical condition or comorbidity.

The application must also be accompanied by a form in which parents declare to take full responsibility for the child’s continued learning at home.

According to the gazette‚ parents have to ensure the entire child’s teaching and learning material is collected or accessed to ensure continued learning takes place.

A pupil who is deregistered from a school will have to reapply for admission and adhere to the admission requirements if they wish to return to a public school.

The gazette confirms that grades R‚ 1‚ 2‚ 3‚ 4‚ 6‚ 9‚ 10 and 11 will return to school on August 24 after the month-long break.

The break was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 23.

Matric pupils are returning to school on Monday while grade 7 pupils will return on August 12.

Pupils in grades 5 and 8 will be phased in on August 31.

By: Iavan Pijoos – TimesLIVE

Source: ARENA Holdings.