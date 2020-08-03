WATCH | Fires rage across Buffalo City

Fires raged out of control across Buffalo City on Monday as high temperatures and strong winds served as a catalyst and fuel for infernos that blazed in Beacon Bay, along the N2 freeway, at Kayser’s Beach and Buffalo Flats.

Three homes were completely gutted by a fire on Bush Willow Drive in Beacon Bay, East London.

The blazed homes are worth an estimated R11m and no injuries were reported. One home was partially burnt and another’s braai area burnt down.

Nkosinathi Gumbi, whose entertainment area burnt down, said his two children were home when it started.

“I was at the doctor with my wife and had left our two 17 and 14 year-old children at home. We got a message that the house was on fire. When we got there, I noticed that there was a fire at back,” Gumbi said.

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said: “Areas that had fires include Beacon Bay, the N2 freeway, Kayser’s Beach and Buffalo Flats. With strong winds and dry conditions, we would like to warn people not to start fires and exercise caution whenever they are in the veld.”

Buffalo City Metro DA councillor Marion Mackley said fire trucks had been dispatched to the area.

“We’ve encouraged the resident to use their house pipes and wet their roofs and grass area to try prevent properties from catching fire from hot ash,

“We have been spreading the message through to all the residential WhatsApp groups,” Mackley said.

Pet owners with animals in distress, can contact Hilltop Animal Outreach’s Jen Krause-Kietzmann on 082-568 0763.

This is a developing story.

A house on fire in Bush Willow Drive, Beacon Bay. Fires raging across Buffalo City as strong winds and high temperatures serve as a catalyst to the blaze. pic.twitter.com/aUrtWfVDIE — Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) August 3, 2020

Fires raging across Buffalo City as strong winds and high temperatures serve as a catalyst to the blaze. pic.twitter.com/GUxWsSShFB — Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) August 3, 2020

A distressed antelope near the fire in Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/VHDFM9m4aW — Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) August 3, 2020

By Amanda Nano

Share this: Tweet



