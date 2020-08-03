Ndlambe virtual marathon to raise funds for charity

A virtual Ndlambe Marathon will be held on August 30 as a fundraiser for local charities.

e marathon is the brainchild of Vuyolwethu Nkayi, who was born and raised at

Kenton-on-Sea. He is operating under an event management organisation called Upper ego experience.

Participants can choose their own route and run a distance of either 42km, 21km, 10km or 5km, and submit their times to ndlambemarathon@gmail.com. The run must be completed between 6am and 3pm.

Entry fees are R50 per person for the 42km and 21km runners and R30 per person for the 10km and 5km runners. Nkayi is encouraging teams to enter and would like to see a minimum of 10 people per ward enter in all 10 Ndlambe wards.

“The Ndlambe Marathon’s primary objective is to uplift the athletics sport in the whole of Ndlambe and produce future legends in the making,” Nkayi said.

“During the times of Covid 19 it left many people under financial stress, [so] it made sense to have the run to give back to our affected communities.”

Nkayi said the idea was for participants in each ward to nominate a charity in their ward to benefit from a portion of the proceeds.

He has already selected Kenton/Bushman’s Child Welfare and the soup kitchen serving Ekuphumleni as beneficiaries of proceeds in Ward 4.

As for the race rules, you need to run with a watch or phone or app that can track your time, route and distance, and this information needs to be submitted to the organisers.

Runners need to start after 6am and finish before 3pm. Failure to do this will result in disqualification.

Runners need to follow the rules of the road as well the special lockdown rules stipulated by the government.

“Your safety is your responsibility and we encourage you to stay away from hot spot areas with a mind to the fact that you may start your run before sunrise,” Nkayi said.

“You must wear reflective clothing / headlamp should you start in the dark to make yourself visible to other runners and vehicles, and run your route facing oncoming traffic to ensure you can see coming vehicles,” he stressed.

The race is not verified or run under the auspices of any athletics body or union and is simply a mass isolation fun run, he said.

Runners participate at their own risk.

All times must be submitted by e-mail to ndlambemarathon@gmail.com by 5pm on Sunday August 30 to be eligible to appear on the final results.

The closing date for entries is August 20.

To enter, EFT your R50 or R30 entry fee to Upper ego building facility and project, Nedbank branch 19080500, account no: 1185334157, with reference NM2020 and your name.

For enquiries contact Vuyolwethu Nkayi on 061-889-6376 or upperegoexperience@gmail.com

