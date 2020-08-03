WATCH | PPE found floating in river in Centurion

Gauteng acting MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo confirmed the PPE was found floating in a river at the Irene Country Club.

Mamabolo said a criminal case had been opened.

Gauteng police could not immediately confirm whether a case had been opened.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said it was “unacceptable that PPE, which is needed by front-line workers to protect themselves and save the lives of our people, are dumped in a river.

“In the video one can see gloves and masks, which are in short supply in health-care facilities across the country.”

Much needed PPEs is thrown away in river. pic.twitter.com/JiR3mgrA4F — caution: asymptomatic nCovid19 🦠 (@tebogokhaas) August 2, 2020

This evening we visited Irene County Club where PPE was discovered floating in the river. Criminal case have been opened and the police are investigating pic.twitter.com/r2CbBRPfaS — Jacob Mamabolo (@JacobMamaboloSA) August 2, 2020

BY IAVAN PIJOOS