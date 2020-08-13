Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group delivers relief to the poor

The Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group (NLSG) made deliveries of food and clothing to the poorer members of the community in Endlovini last Friday.

Before that the volunteers were at their depot on Albany Road to restock their vehicle with food parcels intended for distribution. The volunteers, who give of their own time and work without pay, have been doing this for the last four months and will likely continue doing so until the lockdown is over and even beyond that.

Despite any hardships they may be facing in their own lives, the volunteers are determined that no one should go to bed hungry if they can do anything about it. The NLSG has also delivered parcels to the car guards at the Heritage Mall to help them, specifically during Level 5, which saw a strict curfew imposed and hardly anyone visiting the mall.

“The lockdown is tough on everyone,” said NLSG founder Chris Stylianou. “And even after the lockdown is lifted there will be families who still need our support.”

Should you wish to make a contribution to the fund, their bank account details are as follows: The Ndlambe Lockdown Support Group NPC, Enterprise Number: 2020/520962/08, First National Bank, Port Alfred, Acc: 62858451744

Read the full story in this week's Talk of the Town.

