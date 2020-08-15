Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm, Covid-19 state of disaster to be extended

There has been widespread speculation that as various Covid-19 graphs head downwards following the peak in the local pandemic towards the end of July, Ramapohosa will ease the lockdown from alert level 3 to level 2, allowing the economy to get back into full swing.

Seale’s brief statement said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 this evening, Saturday 15 August 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

“The president’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.”

TimesLIVE understands that the Covid-19 state of disaster, which ends on Saturday, will be extended with the publication of a government gazette before the president’s address.

This is a developing story.