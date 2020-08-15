SA’s Covid-19 cases have dropped to 5,000 a day on average from 12,000 at peak

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are signs of hope, five months since a national state of disaster was declared to combat to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the last three weeks, the number of new confirmed cases has dropped from a peak of over 12,000 a day to an average over the past week of about 5,000 a day.

Ramaphosa said the recovery rate from coronavirus has also risen from 48% at the time of his last address to the nation and now stands at 80%.

“The number of patients hospitalised has decreased from 10,000 at the beginning of the month to about 4,000. This is significantly reducing the pressure on our health facilities.

“Fewer people are presenting with symptoms at our health facilities. We are also finding that fewer people are requiring admission in our hospitals and the demand for coronavirus tests has dropped.

“The cumulative number of cases in SA, however, remains extremely high at 583,653.

“As of today, 11,667 people are confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in South Africa. We mourn each and every one who has passed away and the many more that we may not yet know about.

“The deaths of so many people in such a short space of time due to a virus such as this is a human tragedy of proportions that we would not have expected to befall our nation at a time of peace and democracy.”

Ramaphosa said had government not acted swiftly and taken the threat as seriously as it had, far more lives would have been lost. “It remains our foremost concern in the weeks and months that lie ahead to continue to save lives.”

