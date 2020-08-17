Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani has resigned with immediate effect.

Nenzani‚ who has been the head honcho of the embattled organisation since February 2013‚ stepped down on Friday when he submitted his letter of resignation.

Nenzani’s resignation‚ less than a month before he was due to step down as the organisation’s president at next month’s annual general meeting‚ draws the curtain on an extra year in the presidency that has seen CSA implode spectacularly on and off the field.

It comes 24 hours after CSA dismissed chief operations officer Naasei Appiah with immediate effect for “transgressions of a serious nature”. But the defiant official’s lawyer insisted that the matter is far from over.

Appiah has been suspended since October last year and his legal representative Thapelo Kharametsane laughed off the dismissal.