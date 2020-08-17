Smoking, booze and beaches: here are the new level 2 lockdown rules for SA

Alcohol can be sold by licensed premises such as bottle stores from 9am until 5pm from Monday to Thursday, according to new level 2 regulations gazetted on Monday.

The new regulations were signed by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The new rules allow the sale of cigarettes and vaping products.

Alcohol can be purchased for on-site consumption at licensed restaurants or taverns for example throughout the week, until 10pm.