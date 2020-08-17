Eight people die after fire engulfs holiday lodge in Kalahari

Eight people died when the lodge in which they were staying went up in flames in Witdraai in the Northern Cape on Sunday.

A child remains unaccounted for amid concern that he died in the fire, said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

Police have opened an inquest docket following the blaze that ripped through the unit in which the group was booked.

“Five children and two adults died,” said Ramatseba.

He said an eighth person has died in hospital.

One other person who had been part of the group was injured in the blaze, and three people escaped unscathed.

Ramatseba said search and rescue teams would continue searching the area for the missing seven-year-old child who is presumed to be dead.

“A fire expert will also be on the scene today to establish the cause of the fire.”

BY NALEDI SHANGE AND IAVAN PIJOOS

