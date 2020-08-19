ANC KZN leader must pay half her salary to NGO, perform community service after alcohol video

The ANC in KwaZulu has sanctioned a regional leader, who was seen distributing alcohol in a video that went viral, to three months of community service and half her salary will be donated to an NGO for two months.

A video of uMkhanyakude municipality chief whip and ANC Far North regional executive committee member Maniza Chantal Ngcobo allegedly sharing alcohol made the rounds on social media earlier this month at a time when alcohol sales and distribution were prohibited.

The decision regarding her community service and donation to a charity yet to be determined was taken after a virtual meeting of the KZN provincial executive committee (PEC) on Friday. The party announced the decision during a report back on Tuesday.

“The PEC decided the chief whip must be directed to do compulsory community work through a credible NGO for a period of three consecutive months, starting from September 1, and half her monthly salary must be donated for two consecutive months,” said ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

ANC Far North RWC member and Umkhanyakude chief whip (In a pink top) seen here allegedly distributing alcohol.

Sources tell us the video was taken on August 1 in Umtubatuba, kwaMsane @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/FZsyCAHRbr — ZimasaMatiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) August 3, 2020

The provincial secretary’s office together with the regional secretary’s office will identify the NGO and update the PEC.

Ntuli said the video showed an ANC leader displaying conduct “inconsistent with the expectations attendant to those entrusted with the solemn task of social transformation in our province”. “This was undoubtedly a behaviour that was at variance with the values of our movement,” he said. In a letter, Ngcobo apologised for the incident. The PEC said it welcomed the letter and considered to be a sign of remorse. However, they did not accept the apology as a replacement of the fact that her conduct was inconsistent with the values of the ANC. In her explanation, Ngcobo said the alcohol shown in the video filmed on August 1 had been bought during her mother’s funeral, which was held on June 20. She indicated that a family cleansing ceremony was held on August 1 after her mother’s death, and said it was a family gathering without friends or neighbours invited.

