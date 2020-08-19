State scrambles to cover gaps left by ‘high risk’ teachers before D-Day — but scholar transport still in chaos

Of the 5,608 applications received by the provincial education department, premier Oscar Mabuyane revealed on Tuesday that 2,230 applications had so far been approved and 589 turned down.

Addressing the media in Mthatha on Tuesday, Mabuyane said the remaining 2,789 applications were still being processed.

Mabuyane said R341m was set aside by the province for recruitment of assistant teachers to fill gaps left by teachers with comorbidities and those who are now working from home.

He said teachers whose comorbidity applications were approved would work from home helping the assistant teachers going to classes in their place, and that consultations were already under way in the education labour relations council regarding recruitment of assistant teachers.