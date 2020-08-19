First evening out in five months – Kenny’s Pub and Sports Bar

For all those who have longed to get out of the house and socialise, Tuesday afternoon and evening was a boon with pubs and restaurants open for business, albeit while acknowledging the lockdown regulations.

At Kenny’s Pub and Sports Bar on Campbell Street, the doors were open and people were talking and laughing together, but it was not quite the same as it had been in the past.

For starters, patrons were stopped at the door and their temperature and personal details were taken by Vista Magadla who also ensured their hands were sanitised and that they were wearing face masks. Once inside it was interesting to see that, by and large, people were keeping to social distancing regulations and wearing masks, but the pub was significantly less full than in the pre-Covid era.

But people seemed to be having a good time, a huge relief for some having endured 145-days without socialising.

