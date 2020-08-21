BREAKING: Arrest of NMB municipal manager, Mvuleni Mapu

From HeraldLive

Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu was arrested early on Friday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said Mapu was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption. This, he said, was linked to the human settlements department, of which Mapu is housing delivery director.

Mapu was arrested at 4.55am.

Zenzile said a second person was arrested, but she was not a municipal official. The woman owns a company that does business with the municipality.

“We are continuing with our arrests,” Zenzile said.

