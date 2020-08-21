Statement on the arrest of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s acting municipal manager by the Hawks

From the desk of Eastern Caps premier, Oscar Mabuyane

Premier of the Eastern Cape Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane notes the arrest of the Acting Municipal Manager of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Mr Mvuleni Mapu and the owner of a private company by the Hawks today.

The Eastern Cape provincial government will monitor the progress of this case from this point onwards. The arrests are in line with the provincial government’s call for people with real information about wrongdoing and corruption to report it to the law enforcement agencies so that based on the strength of that information, an action can be taken against those accused of wrongdoing and corruption.

Now that these arrests have been affected by the Hawks those accused of wrongdoing and corruption have an opportunity to respond to each of the accusations against them in the court of law.

Given the importance of these allegations, we call on anyone with real information about wrongdoing and corruption pertaining to the matters that necessitated the Hawks to effect these arrests to share that information with the Hawks.

