‘The ANC and its leaders stand accused of corruption’ — Ramaphosa in heartfelt call to ANC to change its ways

Pulling no punches, Ramaphosa said: “Not only is this grossly unfair to other prospective candidates, but it often means that the people employed are simply not up to the task. Public services are not rendered, public institutions are poorly managed and public funds go to waste.

“As we have seen during the Covid-19 response, there are local ANC leaders who have used food parcels meant for the poor to buy political favours from those people in the branch or broader community who they rely on for their positions. These practices quite literally take food out of the mouths of the poor.”

Ramaphosa said on a hugely different scale, but with the same effect, is the capture of state institutions by public interests facilitated by politicians and officials at the highest level.

This “state capture” is being laid bare through evidence being heard by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

“It reveals a disturbing level of grand corruption, where individuals were placed in various institutions to manipulate procurement and other processes to siphon off massive amounts of funds for a network of politicians, public servants and business people.

“The effect has been devastating. Billions of rand that should have gone to improved public transport, to better infrastructure for the poor, to reliable and affordable electricity, to emerging black farmers and to the broader development of our country have been stolen to line the pockets of a criminal few,” he said.

“Not only has money been stolen, but many of these institutions have been left deeply dysfunctional and some virtually destroyed. It has caused huge damage to the economy and to the capacity of the state.

“We must have the political courage and the honesty to acknowledge that ANC leaders, public representatives and members have on numerous occasions been implicated in such forms of corruption,” said the president.

Ramaphosa said he was not suggesting that corruption is only a problem of the ANC or that it was widespread among its membership or leadership, but that as a movement it had so far been unable to turn its organisational positions into actions that will end corruption once and for all.

“As a result, we have allowed corruption to continue and, at times, to flourish within our ranks.”

Ramaphosa called on those ANC members who are charged with criminal conduct for corruption and who occupy positions of responsibility within government and in the party to insulate the organisation by stepping aside while their cases are being heard.

He proposed that every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices should account to the party’s integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary processes.

He also suggested that:

• People who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures should be summarily suspended.

• The ANC should publicly disassociate itself from anyone, whether business donor, supporter or member, accused of corruption or reported to be involved in corruption.

• ANC leaders should be required to make regular declarations of financial interests.

• Lifestyle audits of all ANC leaders and public representatives be conducted.

• A clear policy be developed on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state.

“We must acknowledge that once one accepts a leadership position, a higher standard of behaviour applies.”

He also called for the strengthening of the integrity commission, saying it should be provided with clear administrative and legal support.

The president also called for lifestyle audits of senior public servants and leaders of public entities.

BY ANDISIWE MAKINANA