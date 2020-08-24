Three wounded in Eastern Cape weekend shooting

“The suspects and motives are unknown at this stage. A case of attempted murder is under investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit assisted by Mount Road officers arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly hijacked a vehicle in Kwazakele on Saturday.

Naidu said at about 11.42pm a man was driving his silver VW Polo when he was bumped from behind by another vehicle.

“When he stopped his vehicle, he was pulled out of it and the vehicle was taken.”

She said the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit spotted the vehicle in Central, with the driver seen speeding.

“After backup arrived, a high-speed chase ensued on the M4 freeway.

“The Mount Road members succeeded in blocking off the road at the corners of Old Grahamstown and Ferguson roads,” Naidu said.

She said the driver lost control and swerved off an embankment.

The driver was arrested for the possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.

By Simthembile Mgidi – HeraldLIVE