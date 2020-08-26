Eastern Cape ANC leaders to have lifestyle audits

In a letter on Sunday, Ramaphosa suggested that ANC leaders should be required to make regular declarations of financial interests.

He also suggested they carry out lifestyle audits of all ANC leaders and public representatives and that a clear policy be developed on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state.

Ramaphosa’s letter comes as reports on the looting of millions of rand meant to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 are published almost daily.

Ngcukayitobi said the PEC called on every member of the ANC to remain steadfast to the historic mission of the ANC and never be tempted to surrender to the setbacks of the moment.

“As members of the ANC, we must always activate our desire and commitment to be loyal to the value system of our movement and undertake our historic mandate to build a better life for all our people and do so with sincerity and honesty.

“The discussion on revolutionary morality, ethics and leadership integrity reactivated our determination to remain bold and courageous about the righteousness of our cause to build a national democratic society,” Ngcukayitobi said.

By Nomazima Nkosi