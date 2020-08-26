Presidency reveals full breakdown of Covid-19 spending

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has spent R1.45m on Covid-19 supplies, of which nearly R38,000 came from petty cash.

This is according to figures the National Treasury released on Wednesday. Ramaphosa said the release of the purchases was an indication of the government’s commitment to transparency.

There is no indication of any wrongdoing regarding the payments.

The breakdown of the presidency’s spending shows that R500,000 was spent on three-ply face masks (50 in a box), which were purchased from a company identified as Biologica Pharmaceutical on April 13.

Prior to that, boxes of 100 gloves, 25l sanitisers and spray bottles were purchased from a company identified as Gau-Flora to the tune of R294,972.13.