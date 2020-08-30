Riding to protect our farmers

In a nationwide event to express concern for the plight of farmers in South Africa, Bikers for clubs around the country, along with individual motorcyclists road in convoy on Saturday.

In the Ndlambe area, bikers met at various locations and rode in order to the highlight farm attacks and that so little appears to be being done in order to eliminate the death of farmers and farm workers around the country. Many bikes and other vehicles carried the slogan “Eaten today. Thank a farmer” to show solidarity with the cause.

Bikers from Port Alfred met at Midway Motorcycle Club at the Small Boat Harbour and rode on to Bathurst where the met other riders at the Ploughmans Pub who had travelled from PortElizabeth and Grahamstown. Then the riders set off for Kenton-on-Sea.

Talk of the Town met riders at Midway and videoed them leaving for Bathurst.

More pictures in next week’s Talk of the Town.

