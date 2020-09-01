14 car parts most likely to fail, and the signs they are on their way out

Auto & General and the Tyre, Parts and Equipment Association, a constituent association of the RMI, put together the following list of parts that are more likely to fail on higher mileage vehicles and should be frequently inspected and maintained:

1: Timing belts

The belt’s teeth can sheer off or it can snap in two or more pieces, leading to catastrophic engine failure and costly full engine rebuild.

Warning signs: Loss of power or loud rattling/knocking noise. Complete engine shut down.

2: Brake system

Brake pads can wear down completely, damaging brake discs and leading to complete loss of braking power.

Warning signs: Grinding noise of metal to metal, preceded by an apparent loss of brake fluid due to a drop in the brake fluid level – a clear indication the brakes are worn down.

Leaking or ruptured brake hoses and/or brake system seals can lead to brake system failure. Generally intended for a five-year service life.

Warning signs: Deterioration can lead to blockages and/or leakages at joints as well as either a spongy or hard pedal feel with limited stopping effect.

Brake fluid absorbs moisture during use, which reduces the resistance to heat during braking and can lead to brake failure. The brake system can also deteriorate internally, requiring costly refurbishment. Brake fluid is considered old at the two-year mark.

Warning signs: Brake fade (the vehicle takes longer to stop). Spongy pedal feel or hard pedal feel. Dirty black appearance of the brake fluid in the reservoir.

3: Radiators and radiator hoses

Numerous heating and cooling cycles could see the radiator and hoses deteriorate and fail. Resultant overheating could lead to engine failure.

Warning signs: The temperature gauge is in the red. Hissing sound from the radiator cap. Hoses can display signs of bulging or collapse. A loss of power may also be experienced.

4: Alternators

Failure means the battery and electrical system won’t be kept at the necessary charge, leading to electrical failure.

Warning signs: Loud screeching noise from the alternator if its bearings are failing. The vehicle’s charge/battery light may be on constantly. The vehicle may also struggle to start.

5: Water pumps

Failure will result in insufficient circulation of the coolant in the engine, causing the engine to overheat and, if not rectified, engine failure.

Warning signs: Elevated temperature reading on the temperature gauge. Signs of water leakage at the front of the engine.

6: Shock absorbers

Failure will cause an inability to efficiently control the vehicle. Generally designed for a service life of approximately 80,000 km.

Warning signs: Poor ride quality. Reduced directional stability, increased braking distance, nosediving when stopping, poor handling and increased tyre and brake wear. Fluid leaking from the shock absorbers.

7: CV joints

The CV can collapse, causing the vehicle not to move and require removal and replacement. It’s best to replace CV joints on both sides of the vehicle.

Warning signs: A loud clacking sound will be heard at low speed when turning sharply.