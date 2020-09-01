Attacks on ANC, 9 years of destruction & ‘intelligence files’: Tito Mboweni’s lit Twitter rant

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is topping the trends list on Twitter, not for his cooking skills or shoes, but a late-night rant about “attacks on the ANC”.

The comments were made in a series of posts late on Monday night, just after President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party’s national officials briefed the media on the national executive committee’s (NEC) meeting held at the weekend.

The ANC confirmed that all members, including leaders at national, provincial and local government levels, who have been charged with serious criminal and corruption charges, will step aside.

Ramaphosa also said the NEC had concluded that a letter written by former president Jacob Zuma was part of a “choreographed” ploy to weaken him. He said the “choreographed campaign” against him would not distract the party from an “intensified programme against corruption and state capture”.

Mboweni said he has experienced many “ups and downs” in politics.

“I have been involved in “serious politics” for many years. I have observed and experienced the ups and downs, and dramatic and traumatic moments. Somehow, THEY ALL COME TO PASS! And life goes on!”

He said there are fundamental questions that must be asked. Over the ages,the fundamental political question has always been: How does Leadership inspire people to grow food,mine the minerals,create financial institutions,build manufacturing capacity,transport and logistics, etc. happy people:sports,culture, etc!Statesmanship/womanship! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 31, 2020 He then said attacks on the ANC must stop. These relentless attacks on our organization must stop. And ANC leaders must not feed the frenzy !! Order Comrades! We must UNITE and call young comrades like @mzwandileMasina to order! Stop Fire!! Unite! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 31, 2020 And then referred to ‘nine years of destruction’. And this thing of some amongst us retired ones wanting to dictate from the grave is wrong! Particularly those who were party of nine years of destruction!! And they claim to have Intelligence Files! Rubbish! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 31, 2020 Thousands of South Africans have responded, making Mboweni the top trend on Twitter for hours. Here are some of the responses. Tito is the #Rakgadi of ANC tonight! 🙆🏾‍♂️ — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) August 31, 2020 Jacob Zuma will respond by just one tweet to tito, one tweet and it’s will be a game over for tito.. save this tweet pic.twitter.com/YygXjyWTPX — Holystar Mdanda (@Djholysta) September 1, 2020 He has, over the years, over-exaggerated his role in intelligence! We have known each other over many years. I think that he has now crossed the LINE! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 31, 2020 BY JESSICA LEVITT

