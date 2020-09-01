Brace for strong winds and wet weather to herald arrival of spring

Heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and gale force winds have been forecast for some parts of the country as spring sets in.

“A cut-off low pressure system has started developing southwest of the country [on Tuesday], resulting in isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts of the country,” said the SA Weather Service.

“These include the Western Cape, Northern Cape, the western parts of North West, Free State and the Eastern Cape.”

The storms are expected to become severe on Tuesday night with a possibility of “strong and damaging winds and large hail stones”.

“Strong winds are also expected over most parts of the central interior, mainly in North West and Free State as well as the Cape provinces.

“This will result in fire danger conditions over the western parts of North West, the eastern interior of the Northern Cape as well as the western and central parts of the Free State,” the SA Weather Service said.