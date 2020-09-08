An offensive tweet, outrage and an apology — here’s how the KFC drama unfolded

KFC has apologised for its offensive tweet about the Tsonga culture, but social media users are not impressed as they continue to call the company out for its perceived “racism” and tribalism.

Here’s what happened, from the deleted tweet to public outrage and that apology:

The tweet

The fast-food chain on Sunday poked fun at the Tsonga contestants of the Family Feud SA show who were all wearing their colourful, traditional attire. They tweeted “when you can’t decide on a colour, so you wear all of them”. The tweet was quickly removed after public condemnation. However, screenshots continue to circulate on the platform.

The outrage

KFC topped trends list on Monday as scores accused it of tribalism and discrimination using the hashtag #KFCMustFall.

But nayo KFC iyabheda man. They should learn to make jokes that are relevant to their product. Just like how Nandos and Chicken Licken does it That was out, way out #kfcmustfall — New Partner (@IndodaTheMan) September 7, 2020

@SAHRCommission I’m glad you are taking up the Clicks issue up. Did you hear of the KFC and Vatsonga? I’ve no doubt you’re taking that up as well. Racism and tribalism @BuangJones — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) September 7, 2020

#kfcmustfall Tsonga people have always been on the receiving end of tribalism and demeaning jokes… if you don’t want someone making jokes about your hair, don’t joke about other’s culture! Nothing funny here! pic.twitter.com/pgnOSmYLBU — 2lz (@2lz12) September 7, 2020

A big brand like KFC can’t make a mockery out of an African attire all in the name of “joking”. They should rather stick to draining the oil on their meat instead of trying to be funny on Twitter #KFCmustfall pic.twitter.com/sNj7WwW268 — Spha Madondo (@Spha_Madondo) September 7, 2020

The apology

The company said the tweet was intended to be lighthearted, like the nature of the show, and that it respects “Mzansi’s rich cultural diversity”.

“We are truly sorry for the offence we have caused and the nature of the tweet we put out on Sunday. We most definitely did not intend to offend anyone.

“We fully acknowledge that it was not thought through, was insensitive and inappropriate and as such removed the tweet and issued a public apology on our social media pages,” said KFC in a statement on Monday.

The company committed to training its staff who handle social media to ensure sensitivity and awareness.

BY CEBELIHLE BHENGU