More stores pull TRESemmé products off their shelves

Woolworths and Pick n Pay are removing TRESemmé products from their shelves after a public outcry over an offensive hair product advertisement posted by health and beauty retailer Clicks.

“Given the recent concern about the language used by TRESemmé to advertise their product line, we have decided to remove the products from our shelves while we engage with the supplier,” Pick n Pay said in a statement.

Woolworths also pulled the product off its shelves for the same reason. “Woolworths has taken the decision to remove all TRESemmé products from our shelves with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement.

“As a company, we are deeply aware of our responsibility to confront racial prejudice and disparities when they are identified. We do not support the racial biases expressed in the TRESemmé campaign.” eNCA reported earlier that Checkers was also removing the product from stores. Clicks announced on Tuesday that TRESemmé products would be delisted and removed from its shelves. Operations at Clicks stores across the country were disrupted by a series of protests over the advertisement. By NOMAHLUBI JORDAAN

