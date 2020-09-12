Manager axed after panty search at popular Port Elizabeth store

By
HeraldLIVE
-
Members of the EFF went to JA Floral Distributors in Fairview as anger mounted after reports that four female employees had been subjected to a degrading underwear inspection.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Four women employees at a popular Port Elizabeth store have been left traumatised after they were allegedly forced to pull down their panties and reveal their menstrual status to their boss.

The women — employees at JA Florals Distributors in Fairview — say they were asked to show their underwear to a manageress after blood was found in a staff toilet.

As anger mounted at the humiliating treatment of the women, the manageress of the retailer, which specialises in flowers and party supplies, has since been fired.

BY KATHRYN KIMBERLEY AND MICHAEL KIMBERLEY

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply