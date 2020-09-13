Synchronising elections may have a radical effect on South African politics

Now, for the first time, there’s discussion about synchronising all the elections, prompted by the ruling ANC and the EFF, the third largest party.

They want all elections to be held on the same day, presumably in 2024.

The DA, the main opposition party, does not support the idea. Most smaller parties have not yet taken a public position on it.

The debate raises two important questions: the first, why now?; the second, who stands to benefit from the synchronisation?‘

Those in favour have presented several motivations.

One is that doing so would result in cost saving for political parties and the Electoral Commission of SA.

Campaign fatigue, because of elections being held almost every 30 months, has also been mentioned. Both are perennial issues.

The next question, therefore, is: why now?

One can start with the negative affect of the Covid-19 pandemic on politics in SA.

Most of the political parties’ preparations for the 2021 campaign have been delayed since the country went into lockdown in March to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Moreover, the ANC has had to postpone its national general council conference, due to have been held in June.

The council meets midway between the party’s five-yearly elective conferences, to evaluate progress in implementing the party’s conference resolutions, among other things.

The same happened with the DA. Its federal congress and the party’s leadership elections have also been postponed.

The major parties are, therefore, not in a good position to wage election campaigns.

The ANC faces even more woes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is at a delicate point in his efforts to turn the tide against corruption.

Evidence is already emerging of a fightback campaign by several leading ANC members, including former president Jacob Zuma, whose vested interests are threatened by Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption drive.

The decisions by the ANC’s national executive committee meeting at the end of August could be regarded as an endorsement of the Ramaphosa strategy and therefore a serious setback for its opponents.

Previous experiences of acrimonious nomination processes in the ANC during municipal elections raise red flags for a similar process in the near future.

In the past, the process exposed deep divisions within the party, even leading to political killings.

An election in 2021 would also pose a challenge for the parties as they could not yet successfully address the negative consequences of the 2016 municipal elections.

These saw the ANC lose its absolute majorities in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and Ekhurhuleni metros. At the same time, the DA’s coalitions and co-operation with the EFF in most of these metros failed. The EFF could not sustain its kingmaker role in these the metros, and also failed to secure executive positions for its councillors. Neither of these parties has since improved their position in the metros. Another development in favour of synchronisation is that the appetite of private donors for funding political parties is in decline, affecting their ability to finance election campaigns.