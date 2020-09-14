Minor drives car while another child hangs out of vehicle — and one is on top!

A parent from Limpopo who allowed a minor child to drive a vehicle on a public road could find himself in hot water with authorities.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a girl in school uniform is seen driving a vehicle. Two other minors (boys) in the vehicle are also seen exercising dangerous behaviour, with one leaning out the car window while the other is seated on the roof of the moving vehicle.

The male adult, who is believed to be from Seshego in Polokwane, is supposedly the one recording the video.

Speaking in Sepedi, he is heard in the video explaining that the girl is driving herself from school. He even asks the girl if she enjoys driving. The girl moves her eyes from the road and responds that it’s nice to drive. Two other boys are heard referring to the man as their father.

The MEC for social development in Limpopo, Nkareng Rakgoale, said the matter has been referred to social workers for them to conduct an assessment and possibly refer the matter to law enforcement agencies.

Rakgoale said she is concerned by the behaviour of the adult and the children.

“The behaviour displayed in the video is against the prescripts of the Children’s Act, which discourages all of us to expose children to harmful behaviour. Allowing children without drivers’ licences to drive vehicles to put their lives and the lives of other road users in danger. Parents and adults are compelled to create a conducive environment for children and always ensure their safety,” she said.

The MEC said the conduct of the adult also contradicts section 28 of the Bill of Rights on the protection of children.

“Children are vulnerable and depend on an adult caregiver to direct and guide their behaviour. Parental capacity will be assessed through the safety and risk assessment tool,” she said.

The MEC said her department has referred the matter to the provincial department of transport and to the national department of transport and community safety, as well as to police to investigate.

“Our social workers will work closely with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that acts that have been put in place to protect children are always complied with,” Rakgoale said.

By BELINDA PHETO

