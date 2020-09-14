Police arrest two suspects in connection with murder of Ocean Basket owner and her mother

From TIMESLIVE

Belinda Pheto

The police in Limpopo have made a breakthrough in the murder case of businesswoman Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie.

Lizette owned the Ocean Basket restaurant at the Mall of the North in Limpopo.

On Sunday morning two suspects aged 30 and 35 were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the two women who were killed at their home in Welgelegen next to Cycad in Polokwane last Thursday .

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said both suspects were arrested on Sunday morning at different locations by a high-level team of investigators led by deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Maj Gen Samuel Manala.

“The team was assembled soon after this incident,” Mojapelo said.

According to Mojapelo, the 30-year-old worked for the family at their home, and the 35-year-old worked for the family on a part-time basis.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Mookgophong and the second suspect was arrested in Polokwane .

Mojapelo said the deceased were allegedly attacked and stabbed by the suspects in their home. They later allegedly tied up the two women and put them in the back of their SUV vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned next to the R37 between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the same night.

The suspects will appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face murder and house robbery charges.

Mojapelo said the 35-year-old suspect will also face a charge under the immigration act as he is in the country illegally.

He said the investigating team has identified other suspects and the search continues. He said more arrests are imminent.

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



