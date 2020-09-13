Two young men drown at beach in Kenton-on-Sea in the Eastern Cape

African News Agency (ANA)

Two young men, believed to be in their 20s, drowned when they were apparently caught in rip currents and swept out to sea at Kenton-on-Sea on the Eastern Cape Coast on Saturday afternoon, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated at 3.56pm on Saturday afternoon following reports of a drowning in progress at Kariega Beach at Kenton-on-Sea, NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said in a statement.

NSRI Port Alfred, SAPS, Gardmed ambulance services, Eastern Cape emergency medical services (EMS), Hi-Tec Security, and neighbourhood watch members all responded to the scene.

On their arrival on the scene, two men, believed to be in their early 20’s, one understood to be from the Eastern Cape and the other from KwaZulu-Natal, were located in shallow surf on the shoreline and were brought onto the beach.

NSRI medics conducted extensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts, he said.

NSRI were assisted on the scene by members of the public and community services. Despite extensive CPR efforts, paramedics eventually declared both men dead. Police had opened an inquest docket. Condolences were conveyed to the families and friends of the deceased.

“It appears that while a group of young adults were swimming at Kariega River mouth the two men got into difficulty after being caught in rip currents and were swept out to sea. NSRI commend bystanders and community services who raised the alarm and who assisted on the scene,” Lambinon said.

