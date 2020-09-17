Boy, 16, found with head of decapitated victim, aged 17

A Northern Cape youth is under medical evaluation after being arrested for beheading a 17-year-old.

“It is alleged that the accused beheaded the victim, then disposed of the body by throwing it in a ditch. The head was later found in a shack of a relative of the accused,” said Mojalefa Senokoatsane, NPA regional spokesperson.

The case against the 16-year-old teenager was heard in camera at the Pampierstad magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“The hearing was held with the accused in absentia as he has been admitted in hospital for medical evaluation,” said Senokoatsane.

The case returns to court on September 21.

Prosecutor Dineo Mathule will be opposing bail given the seriousness of the charges.

Share this: Tweet



