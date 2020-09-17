Horses slaughtered as racecourse labourers feud

Horses have been slaughtered with pangas as a protest allegedly over UIF non-payment rages at the Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning.

Details are sketchy at the moment but according to witness Nikki Durrant, who is now on scene, police have made several arrests.

She said a staff dispute at the CCMA was also driving the protest.

“People trying to get to rescue horses have had their cars pelted with rocks.”

Other reports from witnesses say several other horses have injuries including broken legs from trying to flee from fires.

A Fairview spokesperson said the protest began at around 6am Thursday morning and that the protesters have since been dispersed. They would not comment further on the matter.

Meanwhile, locals on social media say horses have been chased into the bushes and the NSPCA are on scene to attend to the animals.

This is a developing story

BY Alex Patrick

