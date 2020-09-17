Water is still a critical issue in Ndlambe

Following several requests for more information, Talk of the Town is reissuing the water restrictions for your general information. These are the regulations first issued in December last year and still in force.

In terms of Section 4 of the Water Services Act 108 (No 108 of 1997) the following will be prohibited immediately.

The use of water obtained from the Municipality’s water supply system for: Watering gardens, lawns, grassed areas, flower beds, sport fields, bowling greens, golf greens and fairways, croquet lawns, turf wickets, ploughing fields and the like; Topping up or filling fountains, ornamental ponds and the like; Filling swimming and paddling pools; Washing paved areas, walls, roofs, building and similar structures. The use or operation of: Hosepipes, Sprinklers, sprinkler and drip systems; Automatic swimming pool filters Automatic urinal flushing systems The connection of a hosepipe or any form of irrigation system to a tap supplying water from the Municipality’s water supply system unless for the purposes permitted in terms of this notice.

Exemptions

The use of reclaimed water or water obtained from sources other than the Municipality’s water supply system.

The use or operation of a hose pipe or sprinkler systems for firefighting.

Watering of plants, trees and shrubs in commercial, state and municipal nurseries.

The prohibitions contained in this notice shall not apply in any case specifically exempted, in writing, by the Director: Infrastructural Development.

NB: MORE STRINGENT MEASURES MAY BE IMPOSED TO EACH AREA DEPENDING ON THE SITUATION. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO ADHERE TO THESE WATER RESTRICTIONS IN ORDER TO AVOID BYLAW FINES.

PLEASE USE WATER SPARINGLY

