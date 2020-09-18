Taxpayers pay R85m to suspended state workers who are sitting at home

Taxpayers have paid more than R85m in salaries to suspended employees who are sitting at home waiting for their cases to be concluded.

A whopping R74m of the amount was spent by provincial governments, while national departments spent just over R11.4m on suspended officials since April 2018.

Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu revealed in a written parliamentary reply on Thursday that 458 government employees were suspended with full pay. His reply shows that 187 of them worked for national departments, with cases involving 103 of them finalised while 84 were still pending. The total cost of precautionary suspensions for national departments was R11.4m, said Mchunu.

He revealed that there were 271 employees suspended with full pay at provincial departments. Of those cases, only 41 had been finalised while 230 were pending.