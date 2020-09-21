‘I will not negotiate dates with Jacob Zuma’: judge Raymond Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has set October 9 for the hearing of the state capture inquiry’s application for the issuing of summons against former president Jacob Zuma.

This after Zuma refused to appear before the inquiry this week, stating that he was busy preparing for his criminal trial. He also said his doctors had advised him to limit his movements because his age makes him vulnerable to Covid-19.

This forced the inquiry’s legal team to make the application to compel Zuma to appear.

Zondo said the application will be heard on October 9, “with or without” Zuma’s legal team.

Zondo has also fixed new dates for Zuma’s appearance for November 16 to 20 2020.

“I have determined new dates for Mr Zuma’s appearance at the inquiry,” said Zondo. “No dates will be negotiated with them [Zuma’s legal team] or with him.

“This inquiry does not negotiate dates with witnesses. The inquiry fixes the dates and people appear.

“The application brought by the inquiry’s legal team for the issuing of the summons against Mr Zuma will proceed on October 9, with or without his legal representatives.”

TimesLIVE

Mawande AmaShabalala

