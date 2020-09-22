Guns found at Baragwanath hospital were stolen from cops

Three firearms found in a section of Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Sunday were police issue, the SAPS has discovered.

The 9mm handguns, 47 bullets, two pepper sprays, two handcuffs, one SAPS reflector vest and a police cap were discovered at the vacant doctors’ quarters, which are due to be renovated, by security officers during a routine patrol, according to the health department.

“Preliminary investigations have already revealed that all three firearms belong to the state and had been reported stolen in March and April this year,” said Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“The one firearm was reported stolen from the Johannesburg Central police living quarters in March 2020, while the other two were allegedly stolen in April 2020 from two offices during a break in at Hillbrow SAPS.”

No suspects have been arrested yet.

Peters also confirmed that “among the items found with the firearms were live ammunition, and SAPS uniform and operational items.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, has sanctioned an urgent investigation into the discovery of these stolen state firearms, ordering the immediate centralisation of the initial cases by detectives.

“The alleged abandonment of these firearms at such an important health facility is in no way innocent. It is clear that had the stolen state firearms not been found, they were intended to be used during the commission of crime where innocent victims would have been killed or injured,” said Mawela.

TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY TIMESLIVE

Share this: Tweet



