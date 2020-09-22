Tuesday is deadline for no-penalty renewal of car licences that expired during lockdown

Tuesday is the deadline for the renewal of motor vehicle licence discs that expired during the Covid-19 lockdown between end March and May 31.

An extension in the validity period of all motor vehicle licences, permits and roadworthy certificates that expired was granted to end-August, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation. “Beyond this period, motorists were entitled to 21 days in which to renew the vehicle discs without incurring late payment costs.”

The extension affected 2,465,439 motorists whose vehicle discs expired during the lockdown period, of which 69% had taken advantage of the extension and renewed their licences by the end of last week.

The RTMC called on those who have not yet renewed their vehicle licences to do so urgently.

“Motorists who fail to renew vehicle licences by end of business [on Tuesday September 22] will incur additional costs for late renewal. Penalties are calculated at 10% of the annual licensing fees per month. They also run the risk of receiving traffic fines of up to R1,000 if stopped by traffic officers while operating an unlicensed motor vehicle on a public road.”

