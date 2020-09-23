Woman, 80, murdered at Limpopo retirement centre

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt after the murder of an 80-year-old woman at the Karool retirement village in Polokwane.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the body of Jacoba “Jackie” Grobler was found in her house at the centre at 11am on Monday.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspects entered the house and found the deceased, who lived alone, and severely assaulted her. The victim’s body was found by her friend and the police were called.”

Grobler was found lying on her bed with open wounds which might have been caused by a blunt object, Mojapelo said.

Her cellphone and laptop are missing.

Limpopo MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale said the murder “undermined” the Older Persons Act, which is “intended to protect, promote and maintain the status, rights, wellbeing and security of older people”.

“Old age homes and villages have been solely established to create a safer environment for older people. The violent manner in which the victim was murdered is shocking.

“This murder happens at a time we are waging a war against gender-based violence and femicide in the province. It is very disturbing to see an older person senselessly taken in this manner. The most vulnerable people of our society need to be protected by all of us. We are hopeful that the police will be able to trace and arrest the perpetrators.”

Rakgoale said her department would provide psychosocial support to all people who have been affected by the incident.

A case of murder and house robbery was opened.

Anyone with information can contact Brig James Esbach on 082 576 0743, or the Crime Stop number 0860010111, or the nearest police station.

BY Iavan Pijoos

