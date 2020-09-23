Man jailed for murder of his girlfriend and 11-month-old child

The Kimberley high court has sentenced a 36-year-old man to two life terms for the murder of his girlfriend and their 11-month-old daughter.

Michael Pieterson was also sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

“Pieterson was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Kantsi Mokgele and the little baby Neo Mokgele,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

“After killing them, he burnt them and dumped their remains in the veld near Windsorton. They were found by a passerby, burnt beyond recognition [and] hidden under trees in May 2019.”

Prosecutor Ronewa Makhaga argued in court that Pieterson had inflicted horrid injuries on the deceased before killing them.

It was also revealed in court that Mokgele was stabbed several times in the face, body and stomach, and then burnt alive. “Furthermore, Pieterson stabbed their baby to death and she also sustained facial stab wounds,” said Senokoatsane. “Acting judge Willem Coetzee pointed out that in spite of Pieterson being given a second chance when he was released on parole, he returned to society to commit more serious crimes.”

Mthatha man jailed for raping five-year-old Meanwhile, the Mthatha magistrate’s court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 22 years in jail for raping his friend’s five-year-old daughter. Simphiwe Bomvu and the toddler’s family were staying in the same neighbourhood of Norwood in Mthatha, said Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. “On May 12 2018, he [Bomvu] visited the little girl’s home and he consumed alcohol with the girl’s father, as they usually did as friends,” said Tyali. “The victim’s parents got out of the house to talk to another visitor but on their return, they could not find Bomvu and their daughter. The mother went to search outside and found Bomvu inside the servants’ quarters toilet with his pants down and the girl’s pants lowered. “The girl’s mother then raised alarm and neighbours rushed to the scene of the incident. Police were called and the child was taken to the doctor who confirmed that the child had been sexually violated.” BY Nomahlubi Jordaan

Share this: Tweet



