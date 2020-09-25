WATCH | Brazen heist in broad daylight at petrol station in Witpoortjie

An armed gang made off with an undisclosed amount of money after a cash heist at a petrol station in Witpoortjie, Roodepoort.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said officers were collecting cash when they were attacked at about 11am on Tuesday.

One suspect was carrying a rifle and attacked a guard as he entered the cash van and cash was taken.

A gold Mercedes-Benz with three occupants then blocked the exit route and instructed the driver of the cash van to open the vehicle to gain access to more cash and firearms inside, said Bartmann.

The guard refused and the suspects eventually fled in a white Audi A4 and the C class Mercedes.

“We are very concerned about the spike in incidents. We definitely saw a decline in the first half of the year but this is changing rapidly,” said Bartmann.

“At present there have been no arrests but we are working closely with SAPS and our specialist investigative teams. Any information from the public is welcome and should be communicated immediately.”

Police could not comment on the matter.

BY IAVAN PIJOOS

