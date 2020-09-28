Rubbish on the street

There is a growing problem in the area of refuse that is apparently dumped at the side of roads. This was a photograph of rubbish bags torn open on Southwell Road, Port Alfred, on Monday morning.

Household refuse litters the roadside. Whether this was a result of people searching throug the bags and them being left open, or of dogs that roam the area there was little indication.

However, for any visitors travelling along the road from Port Elizabeth, this would be their first impressions of the town. With our first real holiday season of 2020 in just over two months time, perhaps we need to pay closer attention to this issue.

