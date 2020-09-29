KZN massacre ‘bizarre’ as no motive behind executions identified, says Cele

He said police believed the incident was a result of someone taking justice into their own hands as the victims, all male and aged between 17 and 40, were said to have been stock thieves.

“The information we have is that they are accused of having committed some sort of a crime. They talk about stock theft. It looks like those people were put in one place and executed.”

He said the second incident, in which six people were forced out of a vehicle and made to lay face down on the ground before being shot, was bizarre.

Cele dismissed rumours that the six victims, one of whom survived and is in a critical condition in hospital, had been coming home from a party.

9 people were shot and killed execution style in two separate incidents in KwaNdengezi on Saturday.

“Those people were not coming from a party and it is not a question of alcohol and other stuff. They were driving — six in a car … They were ordered to get out of the car … … ordered to [lie] on their stomachs, shot them. No argument, no scuffle, nothing — just that kind of criminality.”

The police said earlier that the six victims had been seated in an SUV when three men pulled up in a VW Polo and ordered them out of their vehicle and opened fire.

The incident occurred on an unnamed road, which leads to a cul-de-sac.

A man who lives on the road and spoke on condition of anonymity said he arrived home on Saturday night to find police and ambulances everywhere.

WATCH| A resident of KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, describes the gruesome scene where five people were shot and killed execution-style on Saturday evening.

“I just stopped my car and went to cheque on my children because I didn’t know what exactly had happened. After I checked that my children were fine, I saw the community and asked them what had happened and they told me that there was a shooting. I saw the bodies. One of them was my neighbour and the others were visiting my neighbour — that’s what I heard.”

He described the victims as “quiet people” who lived in and about the area. “It’s scary — we are unable to sleep at night. We’re even saying of moving out of the area because of the trauma,” he said.

Two of the victims — one of whom is the sole survivor and is fighting for her life in hospital — are understood to be primary schoolteachers from the Pinetown district.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they had received confirmation from the district that two of the victims were teachers.

BY Orrin Singh