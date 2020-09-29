Truck driver hits head and dies in ‘freak accident’ after four-car collision

A truck driver has died in what paramedics described as a freak accident in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Monday night.

Leon Fourie of Life Response said the accident took place at the intersection of East and Stapleton roads. A truck collided with four vehicles in the intersection, he said.

“The driver of the truck got out of his truck and was speaking to metro police when he got back in and tried to reverse his truck. He jumped out of his truck and the truck gained momentum going down Stapleton Road, pushing the cars with it,” said Fourie.

Truck crashes into multiple vehicles: Stapleton Road Pinetown KZN near Engen Garage. pic.twitter.com/a9hpvTd12t — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 28, 2020

“The truck driver attempted to stop the truck and when doing so fell out and hit his head on the road. The truck driver passed away while his truck was out of control. The truck driver was not injured by the runaway truck.”

There were no other injuries reported.

The truck ultimately went down an embankment and into the wall of a home, causing “severe damage to the property and two vehicles inside the property”, added Fourie.

