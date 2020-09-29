Workers down tools at Eskom power stations over pay, permanent jobs

Hundreds of contract workers at Eskom on Tuesday embarked on a protest in a bid to be insourced by the power utility.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, who confirmed the protest was happening at power stations in Mpumalanga, said no major disruptions in the country’s power supply were expected.

“We are aware of the ongoing protest action by workers employed by temporary employment service providers around power stations in Mpumalanga. They have raised a series of complaints and demands against the labour brokers as we call them, among others, they want to be employed directly through Eskom Rotek industries,” he told TimesLIVE.

Mantshantsha said the workers had also raised grievances over pay. “Indeed, there are allegations that some have not been paid, for some months. The matters that they are raising have already been dealt with at the CCMA,” he added.

Mantshantsha said the utility was dedicated to ensuring the grievances were attended to. “Eskom is committed to a speedy and sustainable resolution of these issues. We are doing everything to make sure that our suppliers, being now these temporary employment services, fully comply with the law and treat workers humanely,” he said.

Asked if electricity supply would be affected, he said: “In terms of security and disruptions, Eskom has taken measures to minimise disruptions at the power stations. We therefore do not expect any major problems with regards to production and supply of electricity as a result of this action … It is true that some operations are affected.”

In a poster circulated on social media, protest organiser Timothy Kgokong called for a shutdown at the Kendal, Matla, Duhva, Kusile, Arnot, Komati, Kriel, Thuthuka, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations.

Kgakong said the protest was to ensure workers were employed permanently.

This is a developing story.

BY Nonkululeko Njilo

