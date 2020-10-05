Built it hammers Ndlambe FM presenters in football

Kowie Build it’s football team was a well-oiled machine when it went toe-to-toe with Ndlambe FM presenters on Sunday afternoon.

Ndlambe FM presenters suffered a shocking 8-1 defeat.

Ndlambe FM challenged Kowie Build it to a friendly football match after six months of no football due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Kowie Build it players looked better and more versatile on the field. They made their intentions clear in the first half by leading with four goals going into half time. Thandolwethu Ntontela was a thorn in Ndlambe FM’s flesh, registering four goals under his name. Ndlambe FM defenders could not deal with the skilful Ntontela.

Another three goals for Kowie Build it came from Sivuyile Nelson. Build it’s team created a number of opportunities which they converted into goals. Hilton Stama also upset Ndlambe FM fans by scoring the last goal for the Kowie Build it team.

On the other hand, Philemon Njibane scored the only goal for Ndlambe FM team. Commenting on behalf of Ndlambe FM, Luvuyo Sonandzi said they lacked fitness to match their opponents.

Sonandzi further highlighted the purpose of a friendly match. “Our listeners always hear our voices on radio but they do not get an opportunity to see us so we wanted to have that interaction with them. We also wanted to give a sense of hope to our listeners since they have been locked up by the lockdown due to Covid-19,” he said.

The losing side captain, Sinethembe Chiz Pase, asserted that the final score was not a true reflection of the game. Pase supported his views by the number of chances they missed in the second half. He said they were a better team in the second half but they were unfortunate to miss those goal scoring opportunities.

Share this: Tweet



