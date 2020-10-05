‘Please, sir, we want some more’

Windscreen wipers worked overtime at the weekend as the skies showered the province with rain.

But by Sunday, the downpours that drenched East London on Saturday had blown away.

SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said a lot more rain would be needed to fill up Eastern Cape dams.

According to the latest department of water & sanitation statistics, Eastern Cape dam levels are sitting at 49.1%.

Sampson said Port Elizabeth dams were at 18% and East London dams at 36%.

“We’re really hoping for more rain, especially for the western parts of the Eastern Cape. We did not get our usual winter rainfall this year so if we don’t get some big rains by the end of October, the next proper rainfall will only come in about March,” Sampson said.

He said East London and some parts of the eastern parts of the province were better off, but he urged the public to save water wherever possible.

“Hopefully East London [and surrounds] will get their usual summer rain. It is looking promising so far.

“Another system should be coming through with more rainfall later in the week so we’re holding thumbs, but its really important that people continue to use water sparingly,” Sampson said.

East London received 43.3mm over four days and Bhisho welcomed 19.4mm.

There was rejoicing in Makhanda, too, where 43.2mm fell.

By Madeleine Chaput

