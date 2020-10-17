“But no excuses. The good thing is I know the players‚ I know what we’re facing and what we’ve got in the squad.

“So I have to work round that‚ and there are quite a few good young players here who certainly will get their chance.

“But [on older players] I always say that if you’re good enough and can still do the job it doesn’t matter what your age is. But we have to balance the two [youth and age] because of the situation at the football club.

“I’m very confident in the players who we have got. Some you mention as ‘old players’. But‚ ja‚ they’ve done well‚ they’ve worked hard and I’m sure they’ve got a lot to prove as well going forward.”

Chiefs presented their appeal case to CAS on September 9‚ and are awaiting the outcome. Hunt was asked how he can approach the situation while he waits‚ and if he can identify targets in the meantime with the hope of signing them should Chiefs get a positive ruling.

“It’s very difficult to try and sign players and promise them that the ban will be lifted‚” the coach said.

“If you look at the flipside of it‚ I think it’s important that a lot of the players who were here last year can prove again that they can do it. And that’s a great opportunity.

“Because it’s exactly the same squad – there’s nobody new or who’s gone out.

“On signing of players‚ it’s at an administration level and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Chiefs drew 1-1 against Baroka FC on the final day of the Covid-19-affected 2019-20 Premiership on September 5‚ allowing Sundowns‚ as 3-0 winners against Black Leopards‚ to sneak in for the title.

By Marc Strydom