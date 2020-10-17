Zuma on war path over Zondo request for bank records

Former president Jacob Zuma says the state capture commission’s request for his daughters’ bank statements is a “declaration of war”.

This after the commission approached major banks asking for Zuma’s bank statements, those of his daughters as well as entities linked to them.

In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, Zuma indicated he was ready to do battle to defend his daughters.

According to Zuma, the “system” has gone too far in persecuting him.

When it comes to his daughters, he said, it’s a stop sign.

“I have tolerated intense harassment and relentless vilification for 25 years. My opponents have now decided to target my children and this is where I draw the line and state that this harassment of my children is a declaration of war,” said Zuma.

“The system has crossed the line and I will fight it with all I have.

“I will retaliate for my family.”

BY MAWANDE AMASHABALALA

